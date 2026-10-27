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Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon d'Or win with heartfelt message

The Prince of Wales congratulates Harry Kane for huge victory

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon dOr win with heartfelt message
Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon d'Or win with heartfelt message

Prince William sent warm wishes to 'remarkable' Harry Kane, who won the Ballon d'Or on October 26.

Renowned football personalities attended the ceremony, which took place at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England.

The future King celebrated Harry Kane's win with a personal message on social media. Being a fan of football himself, William wrote, "Huge congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or! What a fantastic achievement and so deserved.

READ MORE: William, Catherine hold talks after Harry says let's 'work it out'

Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon dOr win with heartfelt message

"A brilliant captain, a remarkable player and someone who has given football fans across the world so many unforgettable moments. W"

Prince William actively supported Team England during their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey.

England reached the semi-finals and finished third (winning the bronze medal) after defeating France.

READ MORE: Prince William seconds Harry's thoughts on grief in emotional statement

Harry Kane's win surely brings happiness not only to Prince William but to all of Britain. 

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