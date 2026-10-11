Duke of Kent pictured on special birthday outing with Lady Susan Hussey

The Duke of Kent marked his 91st birthday on Friday with a visit to one of London's most distinguished music venues, enjoying a special occasion in the company of his close friend.

The royal, who lost his wife, Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, last September, was welcomed to Wigmore Hall for the milestone celebration.

Lady Susan, a longtime friend of the royal family and godmother to Prince William, accompanied him and was warmly welcomed with a kiss on the cheek.

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Wigmore Hall paid tribute to its distinguished guest in a message accompanying the footage, writing: "We are honoured to welcome HRH The Duke of Kent and his family on his 91st birthday. Congratulations Sir!"

The post prompted a wave of affectionate messages from admirers, many of whom were pleased to see the Duke celebrating his special day.

One commenter praised Lady Susan's presence, writing: "Wonderful to also see the dutiful and gracious Lady Hussey in attendance."