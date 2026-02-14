 
‘Emmerdale‘ star Isabel Hodgins and husband celebrate new edition to family

Isabel Hodgins shares her daughter was born in the early hours of February 11

February 14, 2026

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has welcomed her first child, baby girl, with her husband Adam Whitehead.

The actress, who plays Victoria Sugden on the ITV soap, announced the birth on her Instagram account on Friday.

Hodgins, 32, revealed that daughter Georgie Grace Whitehead was born in the early hours of February 11, which also happens to be her husband’s birthday.

Sharing the first photo of the newborn, who weighed 8lbs 5 ounces, she wrote, “And then we heard you.”

She added a message to her husband, saying: “Well least you’ll have double celebrations now.”

The couple, however, married in April 2025 at Castlefield Rooms in Manchester, surrounded by family and friends, including co-stars Eden Taylor Draper and Laura Norton.

Hodgins confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in August just four months after their wedding, admitting that the couple were surprised by how quickly they fell pregnant.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said the news is still sinking in and shared how she and PE teacher Adam bought extra pregnancy tests to be sure.

She went on to reveal that her first trimester had challenges, with fatigue and mood swings but she felt lucky not to be very sick.

Hodgins gushed online, “First comes love, Then comes marriage, then comes… Baby Whitehead.”

