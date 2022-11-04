Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan

Gemma Arterton has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with Rory Keenan

After rumours began to swirl that she was pregnant, the 36-year-old actress confirmed the pleasant news by displaying her burgeoning baby bump at the Raindance Film Festival awards on Thursday.

The St Trinians star looked sensational as she took to the red carpet at Middle Eight, London in an all-black look and cradled her bump for the cameras.

She showcased her pregnancy curves by teaming a satin blouse with a high-waisted maxi skirt that skimmed over heeled boots.

Gemma added to the look with a chunky gold necklace and matching bracelet.

At the festival, the former Bond girl took to the stage as she was presented with the Raindance Icon Award.

Gemma, the daughter of a welder and a cleaner, grew up on a council estate in Kent and won a scholarship to train at Rada before going on to star in the Bond film Quantum Of Solace as seductive agent Strawberry Fields in 2008.

The actress, who tied the knot with Peaky Blinders star Rory in a secret ceremony in 2019 - said in previous interviews that she was unsure about having children.

‘I don’t think you can ever plan the right, exact time,’ she told The Times in 2013.