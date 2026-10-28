Princess Kate's sister returns to spotlight with new unwanted title

Princess Kate's younger siter Pippa Middleton, who remains in headlines with her hedge fund boss husband for their feud with locals, has received a new unexpected title from neighbours.

Pippa and her partner have been far from popular with their neighbours this year for their decision to bar locals from using a footpath running through their £15million country estate.

Now, William's sister-in-law is said to have fallen even further out of favour due to being a 'stingy tipper', according to Kintbury residents in West Berkshire.

"In country life, it is prudent to rub along reasonably peaceably with the locals. In our corner of West Berkshire, much local gossip focuses on Pippa Middleton and her husband," wrote The Times's Max Hastings.

"Other snippets rattle around, alleging stingy tipping, more-royal-than-the-royals behaviour.

"None of this makes the family entirely beloved. Yet sister Kate gives a daily masterclass in how to do the princess bit with absolute lack of pretension."

But while Pippa's alleged reluctance to tip may be viewed unfavourably by locals, several members of the royal family have also been famously shrewd with their money - and sought to cut back on extravagant costs.