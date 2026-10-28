James Bond mystery deepens as Alex Hassell makes surprise appearance





Alex Hassell has become a new talking point among James Bond fans after attending an event celebrating the famous spy.



His appearance has raised questions about if the actor can be hiding in plain sight as the next 007.

The 46 year old star, who plays Rupert Campbell Black in Disney Plus drama Rivals, attended a James Bond and Spectre dinner at The NoMad Hotel on Wednesday with his wife, Emma King.

Hassell has already spoken about his interest in playing the British secret agent.

READ MORE: Callum Turner gets his shot at becoming next James Bond 007

So when asked about the rumours, he, however, joked that he would love to be considered for the role, but nobody had actually suggested his name.

The search, meanwhile, for Daniel Craig's replacement appears to be getting closer to its final stage.

Callum Turner and Jack Lowden reportedly attended screen tests at Bray Studios over the weekend, while an unnamed actor was also spotted leaving the studio.

This has led fans to guess who the mystery star might be. Joe Alwyn has become one name people are discussing online, although there is no confirmation that he attended the auditions.

The next James Bond film is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Denis Villeneuve directing.

Producers are hoping to choose the next actor by the end of 2026, with filming expected to begin in 2027.