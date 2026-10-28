Jay-Z, J.Cole write letters of support for Lil Durk's bail ahead of 2nd trial

Jay-Z and J. Cole are asking a federal judge to release Lil Durk on bond as the rapper awaits another trial, following his acquittal in a murder-for-hire case.

According to court filings submitted Tuesday, October 27, the musicians sent letters to the U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald, supporting Durk’s latest bid for release ahead of his August 2027 trial in Los Angeles.

In his letter, Jay-Z recalled being impressed by Durk’s “seriousness and discipline,” praising his interest in helping young artists from Chicago find opportunities in the music industry.

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“He was kind, respectful, and focused on his career,” Jay-Z wrote, adding that Durk wanted to help others escape difficult circumstances.

J. Cole, who collaborated with Durk on the Grammy-winning song “All My Life,” also highlighted the rapper’s commitment to positive change. He recalled visiting a juvenile detention centre where “every single kid” wanted to discuss Durk, whom he described as “extremely respectful.”

The letters accompany a bail proposal that includes Durk surrendering future royalties and earnings, while Sony Music Entertainment has offered an appearance bond of up to $1 million.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, was acquitted of all charges in September in a case involving the 2022 killing of Saviay’a Robinson. However, he still faces separate racketeering-related charges and remains behind bars on the basis of being a flight risk. Prosecutors are expected to oppose his latest release request before the judge rules.

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