Queen Camilla forced to scale back despite will to support King Charles

Queen Camilla’s absence sparks health concerns as fresh fears laid bare

Queen Camilla, who has been considered a rock for the monarch amid his cancer treatment, seemed to have sparked some concerns, after missing key event to support her husband.

King Charles kicked off the crucial Caribbean tour on Tuesday on his own despite the itinerary from Buckingham Palace noting that his wife would be accompanying him.

When it comes to overseas visits, Camilla usually joins the King but she was not seen in The Bahamas.

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Whispers began about a health issue that kept the Queen at home but sources have revealed that it was a different issue that forced Camilla to stay back.

“Camilla’s travel issues does limit her ability to join him on a tour like this one, with all kinds of island hopping on smaller planes,” an insider told New Idea about the Queen’s phobia of flying.

Despite her fears, Camilla is expected to join Charles for the final leg of the Caribbean tour in Antigua and Barbuda. This was planned in a way so she has “less flights and less stress” especially with smaller planes.

“She really wanted to be there for him for the whole tour as it’s such a crucial period for the Commonwealth and he needs all the support he can get, but it was Charles who insisted she minimise her time on planes by meeting up with her for the last leg,” the source explained.

According to phobia expert, Christopher Paul Jones, the aerophobia is rarely about the plane but “usually about feeling out of control”.

Camilla has long struggled with aerophobia but a Clarence House spokesman once said that she has to “embrace that fear sometimes”. She had been working with therapists on the matter.

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