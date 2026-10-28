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Meghan Markle 'shaken' to the core for Archie, Lilibet's well-being

Meghan Markle takes desperate measures for Archie, Lilibet after disturbing event

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Published October 28, 2026

Meghan Markle shaken to the core for Archie, Lilibets well-being
Meghan Markle 'shaken' to the core for Archie, Lilibet's well-being

Meghan Markle's fears are at an all-time high, but this time it is not for her safety and well-being but for Archie and Lilibet, as a disturbing event hit the Sussex family.

Recently, Meghan's side of the family is in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, has been accused of possessing disturbing content related to child pornography.

The former Suits actress did not wait any longer and reacted strongly to the allegations. She condemned her father's alleged act and extended her support to innocent children.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's niece comes forward with alarming confession

Meghan said that she did not let her father contact Archie and Lilibet for this very reason.

Now, an insider told Heat World that Meghan is shaken to the core over the recent event and would take any measures to protect Archie and Lilibet.

The source shared, "This is the last thing Meghan was expecting to happen; she was blown away when she heard the news was coming out. It’s really shaken her.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Australia return lands in trouble: Here's why

"She can’t stand the thought of her children knowing this about their grandfather, even though they’ve never met him. She just wants to desperately protect them from it."

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