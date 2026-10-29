Wolf attacks 8-year-old girl at German wildlife park in Brandenburg

An 8-year-old girl was attacked by at least one wolf inside a German zoo’s enclosure, leaving her with serious injuries, zoo officials said.

The attack happened on Wednesday, October 28, during a special event for children at the Johannismühle Wildlife Park south of Berlin, Teltow-Fläming district officials said in a statement.

The girl was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a zookeeper intervened before two other girls in the Arctic wolf enclosure were attacked, the statement read.

The wolves had been given water at the time.

According to the German publication Bild, the girl was injured by at least one animal and sustained head injuries.

The incident happened before the park's official opening time of 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT), which reportedly suggests the teen may have been taking part in some kind of special visit.

It is the second reported incident of a wolf attack. The first was reported earlier this year, when a woman was attacked in a shopping area in Hamburg.

The authorities said it is believed to be the first such incident of a wolf attack since wolves reappeared in the country in 1998.

The zoo officials have temporarily shut down the park, located in Baruth/Mark, amid the ongoing investigation.

The park website stated it will reopen on November 2, 2026.