Tyler Cameron breaks silence on 'DWTS' elimination, apologises for behaviour

Tyler Cameron breaks silence on 'DWTS' elimination, apologises for his behaviour

Tyler Cameron let his emotions get the better of him during Dancing With the Stars Horror Movie Night, where he ultimately got eliminated.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Bachelorette alum and his pro dance partner Sharna Burgess received three 7s and a 5 for their Viennese waltz to Annie Lennox’s Love Song for a Vampire. As the scores were being announced, Cameron looked visibly disappointed and walked off the stage despite Burgess’ attempt to console him.

As backlash mounted for his apparent poor sportsmanship, Cameron apologised in a TikTok video filmed with Burgess, explaining he felt like he let down not only himself but also his partner.

READ MORE: Val Chmerkovskiy breaks silence after 'DWTS' elimination

“Y’all saw a real human moment out of me. Not my proudest moment, when I was upstairs getting my scores,” he admitted, noting that he thought they were not filming. “[I] needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself.”

Cameron revealed the pressure he felt, describing the seventh week as a make-or-break moment given their performance so far. Unfortunately, the pair were eliminated alongside Jackson Olson and Emma Slater.

“In my head, I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I felt like I let Sharna down,” he shared.

Burgess defended their performance, saying she believed the judges’ scores were too low.

Despite the disappointment, Cameron called the experience a “blessing” and apologised for letting his emotions take over.

“I’m going to miss this place, I’m going to miss this ballroom, I’m going to miss dancing with you and it stinks,” he told Burgess.

READ MORE: '10 Things I Hate About You' cast joins Julia Stiles for Heath Ledger tribute