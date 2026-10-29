Prince Harry teases big announcement in King Charles absence: 'Stay tuned'

Prince Harry's team sparked excitement among fans about an upcoming major update amid King Charles's ongoing trip to the Caribbean.

The official Invictus Games page revealed on October 29 that they will reveal a new member joining our community.

The statement reads, "Tomorrow, we will be announcing the newest member of the Invictus Community of Nations.

"The global Invictus Movement is represented across 26 nations; tomorrow we will reveal our 27th nation.

"Stay tuned for the announcement at 10 am GMT tomorrow."