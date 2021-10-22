T20 World Cup: 'Maro Mujay Maro' viral guy turns up the heat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

— Instagram

As fans across the world gear up for what is set to be a blockbuster Twenty20 World Cup opener between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, viral content creator Momin Saqib appears to have returned with his signature high-energy posts.



Saqib — who gave hits such as "Maro mujhe maro" and "mera dil ro raha hai" — dropped another video with his viral accent and expressions on the much-awaited India-Pakistan match, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

In his recent video, speaking in Punjabi, the social media star can be seen zealously addressing a bunch of Pakistan cricket fans.



“Get ready everyone!! This is the kind of celebration I want to witness outside the stadium in Dubai!!!” he captioned the video.



In another video, Saqib says that he will be there at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to witness the blockbuster match because he feels Dubai International Stadium will carry a wholly different vibe with Indian skipper “Virat Kohli’s flick and Babar Azam’s cover drive.”

“Cricket will be at its best on Sunday,” he said.

Pakistan have always failed to beat India in World Cups and cricket fans from both countries will be watching the T20 match keenly expecting it to be electrifying for both the players and fans.

