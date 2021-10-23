T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against South Africa

Australia´s Mitchell Starc (L) bowls as South Africa´s Quinton de Kock watches during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2021. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the opening match of the Super 12s at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Aussies will be searching for their first title in T20's showpiece event and Finch banks on experience for a good showing.

"Looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game," Finch said at the toss.

"We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven't played as a group, but we're looking forward to this tournament."

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said they are confident of putting up a strong performance in the tournament.

"It's been a privilege to lead the team in the tournament, big responsibility and looking forward to it," said Bavuma.

"We are coming off with some real momentum, not worried about any favourites tag, but we have to stay true to expectations.

"We have confidence in our team and we'll look to do well."

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi