OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets

By
Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Bangladesh´s players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka´s Pathum Nissanka (2R) during the ICC men T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File
Bangladesh´s players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka´s Pathum Nissanka (2R) during the ICC men T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka defeats Bangladesh by five wickets in their T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Bangladesh had given Sri Lanka a 172-run target but the match was overshadowed by an angry exchange of words and a physical confrontation at the fall of the first wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim, with an undefeated 57 and opener Mohammad Naim, who hit 62, starred for the Tigers after being put into bat by the 2014 champions at a hot and humid Sharjah.

Bangladesh went to 40 in the sixth over before they lost their first wicket and the sparks flew.

Liton Das (16) was caught by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at mid-off trying to hoist Lahiru Kumara into the outfield.

However, Liton and Kumara then exchanged angry words with fellow Bangladesh opener Naim pushing away Kumara.

Both umpires had to intervene before the game continued.

Kumara went on to bowl a ´beamer´, clocked at over 140kmh, at Mushfiqur in the penultimate over, forcing the Bangladesh player to take evasive action.

Naim made 62 from 52 balls before he was eventually dismissed in the 17th over, caught and bowled by Binura Fernando.

Bangladesh had seen star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan clean bowled by Chamika Karunaratne for just 10 with his side on 56-2.

Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim put on 73 for the third wicket as Bangladesh upped the pace.

The classy Mushfiqur went to his sixth T20 half century off 32 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

Sri Lanka were without key spinner Maheesh Theekshana who had claimed eight wickets in three qualifying matches as Sri Lanka swept into the Super 12 stage.

The 21-year-old has been suffering with a back injury and his place in the starting line-up went to left-arm seamer Fernando.

Bangladesh chose the opposite strategy by replacing fast bowler Taskin Ahmed with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Bangladesh also had to come through qualifying where they were beaten by Scotland in their opener.

