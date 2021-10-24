Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Rizwan prays as Indian cricketers chat in the background. Photo: Twitter
Rizwan prays as Indian cricketers chat in the background. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rawalpindi Express showered praise on opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan after a video clip emerged in which he could be seen praying in the middle of the India-Pakistan match. 

Rizwan, along with his captain Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi, was instrumental in helping Pakistan to a dominating 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup clash. 

A video clip of Rizwan, praying salah as the Indian cricketers stood nearby, has gone viral on the internet. 

Many on social media said the batsman was offering his prayers during the drinks break. 

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar praised Rizwan's submission to the Almighty, saying that "Allah never allows a person's head to bow in front of another who bows his head towards Him."

Faakhir Rizvi appreciated the act as well, displaying a heart emoji to show his love for Rizwan's act. 

Waqas Akhter said "God had accepted Rizwan's prayer." 

Twitter account @OptimistNiazi also shared the video, lauding the prayer for fulfilling his duties as a Muslim even during the match. 

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman was also gaming those who showered praise on Rizwan. 

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

"This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud," Afridi had said after the match.

"I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and that worked out. My idea was to get as much swing as possible.

"You don't get a lot here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100 percent. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan," he had added. 

More From T20 World Cup

WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win
'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India
T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

T20 World Cup: Streets erupt with cheers as Pakistan best India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India

'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India
WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India

WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India

