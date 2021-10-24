Pakistan vs India: Twitter lavishes praise on Rizwan for praying during match

Rizwan prays as Indian cricketers chat in the background. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rawalpindi Express showered praise on opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan after a video clip emerged in which he could be seen praying in the middle of the India-Pakistan match.

Rizwan, along with his captain Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi, was instrumental in helping Pakistan to a dominating 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup clash.

A video clip of Rizwan, praying salah as the Indian cricketers stood nearby, has gone viral on the internet.

Many on social media said the batsman was offering his prayers during the drinks break.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar praised Rizwan's submission to the Almighty, saying that "Allah never allows a person's head to bow in front of another who bows his head towards Him."

Faakhir Rizvi appreciated the act as well, displaying a heart emoji to show his love for Rizwan's act.

Waqas Akhter said "God had accepted Rizwan's prayer."

Twitter account @OptimistNiazi also shared the video, lauding the prayer for fulfilling his duties as a Muslim even during the match.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman was also gaming those who showered praise on Rizwan.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

"This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud," Afridi had said after the match.

"I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and that worked out. My idea was to get as much swing as possible.

"You don't get a lot here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100 percent. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan," he had added.