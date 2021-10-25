Shanawaz Dahani star-struck by MS Dhoni, shares picture with 'dream player'

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani pose after India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — Twitter/ShahnawazDahani

Shahnawaz Dahani meets Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Fast blower calls Dhoni his "dream player".

Dahani says he was excited to meet Dhoni.

Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani met former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of his most favourite players, and it was like a dream come true for the young fast bowler.



Dahani, the young pacer who came to the limelight after the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition, also wanted to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup — and this wish came true as well.

In a photo that Dahani shared on Twitter after Pakistani defeated India by 10 wickets — the Men In Green's first victory over the neighbours in a T20 World Cup — he and Dhoni could be seen flashing a smile at the camera.

"What a night it was, happiness of Pakistan's victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can't be forgotten," the young pacer said in excitement.

Speaking to Geo.tv back in June, the young sensation had said set his eyes on goals beyond PSL and one of them was to play in the World Cup for Pakistan.

“To play in the World Cup for Pakistan is my dream,” he had said.

“If I get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, I assure you that I will give my utmost to prove my mettle and show to the world that I am among the best,” Dahani had said.

Twitterati loved the photo of the young sensation and the legend together and said that "captions" could not do justice to describe the moment.

Here's how they reacted:

'Fanboy moment'

'Legendary player and captain'

'LEGEND'

'Beautiful game'

'So over the moon'

Just a day before India and Pakistan's clash, a video clip of Dahani and Indian icon Dhoni had gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Dahani could be seen interacting with the former cricketer as the Indian cricket team concluded its training session.

Dhoni can be seen in the video, walking back to the team bus with a couple of Indian cricketers by his side when the Pakistani fast bowler, clutching a ball in his hands, tells Dhoni he is getting fitter.

"I'm getting older now," Dhoni responds to Dahani.

"No, you're even fitter than before," Dahani tells the former Indian skipper.

The two smiled and waved at each other before Dahani got back to training and Dhoni walked away with the Indian cricketers.