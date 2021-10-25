Shanawaz Dahani star-struck by MS Dhoni, shares picture with 'dream player'

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani pose after India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — Twitter/ShahnawazDahani
  • Shahnawaz Dahani meets Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
  • Fast blower calls Dhoni his "dream player".
  • Dahani says he was excited to meet Dhoni.

Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani met former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of his most favourite players, and it was like a dream come true for the young fast bowler.

Dahani, the young pacer who came to the limelight after the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition, also wanted to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup — and this wish came true as well.

In a photo that Dahani shared on Twitter after Pakistani defeated India by 10 wickets — the Men In Green's first victory over the neighbours in a T20 World Cup — he and Dhoni could be seen flashing a smile at the camera.

"What a night it was, happiness of Pakistan's victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can't be forgotten," the young pacer said in excitement.

Speaking to Geo.tv back in June, the young sensation had said set his eyes on goals beyond PSL and one of them was to play in the World Cup for Pakistan.

“To play in the World Cup for Pakistan is my dream,” he had said.

“If I get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, I assure you that I will give my utmost to prove my mettle and show to the world that I am among the best,” Dahani had said.

Twitterati loved the photo of the young sensation and the legend together and said that "captions" could not do justice to describe the moment.

Here's how they reacted:

'Fanboy moment'

'Legendary player and captain'

'LEGEND'

'Beautiful game'

'So over the moon'

Just a day before India and Pakistan's clash, a video clip of Dahani and Indian icon Dhoni had gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Dahani could be seen interacting with the former cricketer as the Indian cricket team concluded its training session.

Dhoni can be seen in the video, walking back to the team bus with a couple of Indian cricketers by his side when the Pakistani fast bowler, clutching a ball in his hands, tells Dhoni he is getting fitter.

"I'm getting older now," Dhoni responds to Dahani.

"No, you're even fitter than before," Dahani tells the former Indian skipper.

The two smiled and waved at each other before Dahani got back to training and Dhoni walked away with the Indian cricketers.

