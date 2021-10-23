T20 World Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani chats with Dhoni during training

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani chats with Dhoni during training

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

A video clip of Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Indian icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone viral on the internet. 

In the video, Dahani can be seen interacting with the former cricketer as the Indian cricket team concluded its training session. 

Dhoni can be seen in the video, walking back to the team bus with a couple of Indian cricketers by his side when the Pakistani fast bowler, clutching a ball in his hands, tells Dhoni he is getting fitter. 

"I'm getting older now," Dhoni responds to Dahani. 

"No, you're even fitter than before," Dahani tells the former Indian skipper. 

The two smile and wave at each other before Dahani goes back to training and Dhoni walks away with the Indian cricketers. 

The former Indian wicketkeeper and World Cup-winning captain MS is part of the Indian team's camp for the ICC T20 World Cup as its mentor.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said earlier that MS Dhoni would not charge anything for his services. 

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly had told PTI, an Indian wire service. The BCCI had bought MS Dhoni as a mentor last month after it had announced the squad for the World Cup.

Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket last year in August. His last India game was the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the Men In Blue had lost to New Zealand.

He was statistically India's most successful captain, leading them to World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), while they also became the top-ranked test team under him in 2009.

Over a billion people are expected to watch the high-octane clash when the two sides collide in the upcoming T20 World Cup match on Sunday, October 24. 

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani chats with Dhoni during training

T20 World Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani chats with Dhoni during training
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma recalls interesting details about Misbah's dismissal in 2007 final

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma recalls interesting details about Misbah's dismissal in 2007 final

T20 World Cup: Here's all you need to know about Super 12s

T20 World Cup: Here's all you need to know about Super 12s
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka dismiss Netherlands for 44 in eight-wicket rout

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka dismiss Netherlands for 44 in eight-wicket rout
T20 World Cup: 'Maro Mujay Maro' viral guy turns up the heat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

T20 World Cup: 'Maro Mujay Maro' viral guy turns up the heat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash
T20 World Cup: Netherlands break their own record of shortest innings

T20 World Cup: Netherlands break their own record of shortest innings

Latest

view all