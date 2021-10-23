T20 World Cup: Shahnawaz Dahani chats with Dhoni during training

A video clip of Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Indian icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone viral on the internet.



In the video, Dahani can be seen interacting with the former cricketer as the Indian cricket team concluded its training session.

Dhoni can be seen in the video, walking back to the team bus with a couple of Indian cricketers by his side when the Pakistani fast bowler, clutching a ball in his hands, tells Dhoni he is getting fitter.

"I'm getting older now," Dhoni responds to Dahani.

"No, you're even fitter than before," Dahani tells the former Indian skipper.

The two smile and wave at each other before Dahani goes back to training and Dhoni walks away with the Indian cricketers.

The former Indian wicketkeeper and World Cup-winning captain MS is part of the Indian team's camp for the ICC T20 World Cup as its mentor.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said earlier that MS Dhoni would not charge anything for his services.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly had told PTI, an Indian wire service. The BCCI had bought MS Dhoni as a mentor last month after it had announced the squad for the World Cup.

Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket last year in August. His last India game was the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the Men In Blue had lost to New Zealand.

He was statistically India's most successful captain, leading them to World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), while they also became the top-ranked test team under him in 2009.

Over a billion people are expected to watch the high-octane clash when the two sides collide in the upcoming T20 World Cup match on Sunday, October 24.