T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

A screengrab from the meme shared on Twitter

Pakistani cricket-lovers are bringing their humour A-game to the Twitter pitch ahead of Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand — the second most anticipated match of the series — and our timelines were consistently blessed with memes and hilarious commentary ahead of the match.



The nation is still not over Pakistan’s historic win against India, but they are eagerly waiting for the Men in Green and Blackcaps to clash as the latter had disappointed several Pakistanis after they had abandoned their Pakistan tour right before their match last month.

Here's a meme-by-meme display of cricket humour to keep your spirits soaring for the match tonight:



After seeing the phenomenal performance of Pakistan on Sunday, a Twitter user shared a meme of a New Zealand player praying for themselves.

Another cricket-lover was eagerly waiting for the time to beat New Zealand to "solve their security problems".

People are having a time of their lives on Twitter with funny messages and memes for the Blackcaps. Here are some more tweets:

Some of them said after India it is now time to take revenge from New Zealand for what they did to Pakistani fans last month.

Several Twitterati mocked the New Zealand team and the players for their "security threat" issues.

Another user mentioned that the Blackcaps had hurt Pakistani people and today Pakistan will threaten New Zealand.

Last month, New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi following a security alert from their government.