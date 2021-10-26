T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

A screengrab from the meme shared on Twitter
A screengrab from the meme shared on Twitter

Pakistani cricket-lovers are bringing their humour A-game to the Twitter pitch ahead of Pakistan’s clash with New Zealand — the second most anticipated match of the series — and our timelines were consistently blessed with memes and hilarious commentary ahead of the match.

The nation is still not over Pakistan’s historic win against India, but they are eagerly waiting for the Men in Green and Blackcaps to clash as the latter had disappointed several Pakistanis after they had abandoned their Pakistan tour right before their match last month.

Related items

Here's a meme-by-meme display of cricket humour to keep your spirits soaring for the match tonight:

After seeing the phenomenal performance of Pakistan on Sunday, a Twitter user shared a meme of a New Zealand player praying for themselves.

Another cricket-lover was eagerly waiting for the time to beat New Zealand to "solve their security problems". 

People are having a time of their lives on Twitter with funny messages and memes for the Blackcaps. Here are some more tweets:

Some of them said after India it is now time to take revenge from New Zealand for what they did to Pakistani fans last month.

Several Twitterati mocked the New Zealand team and the players for their "security threat" issues. 

Another user mentioned that the Blackcaps had hurt Pakistani people and today Pakistan will threaten New Zealand.

Last month, New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi following a security alert from their government.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Fans flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match time
I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden

I have never seen more disciplined, humble approach to winning: Matthew Hayden
Pak vs NZ: Vernon Philander advises Pakistan team to 'forget' win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter

Pak vs NZ: Vernon Philander advises Pakistan team to 'forget' win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan showers praise on Afghan team after convincing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

Latest

view all