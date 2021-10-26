When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

  • NZ had abruptly pulled out of the Pakistan series in September.
  • Raja had asked team to "vent their frustrations" out on performance.
  • Both teams will go toe-to-toe in the T20 World Cup today.

After New Zealand abruptly pulled out of the Pakistan series in September, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had called upon the team to channel their anger towards performing better.

PCB Chairman Raja had uploaded a video on his YouTube account in which he told the Men in Green to "vent out your frustration in your performance" after the Kiwis' departure from Pakistan due to "security concerns".

The two teams will go head-to-head today in Pakistan's second and New Zealand's first match of the ICC T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage.

On the ICC Men's T20 team rankings, Pakistan is placed third, while New Zealand is on the fourth position. Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in the format though, having won 14 and lost 10 contests against the side. The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

The two sides were supposed to play another series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup, but the Kiwis abruptly cancelled the hotly-anticipated series minutes before the scheduled start of the ODI series in Rawalpindi.

PCB had expressed deep disappointment over New Zealand’s decision.

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating,” PCB chief Ramiz Raja had said.

Ladder situation

If Pakistan succeeds to beat the Kiwis in its second match, it will go to the top of the Group 2 table. However, if New Zealand wins, it will give the team their first points and they will be one of three teams with two points.

Squad to remain unchanged

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India will step out on the ground today, sources told Geo News.

Expected playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand probable XI

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

More From T20 World Cup

Pak vz NZ: Huge blow to Kiwis as Ferguson ruled out of T20 World Cup with calf tear

Pak vz NZ: Huge blow to Kiwis as Ferguson ruled out of T20 World Cup with calf tear
T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'

T20 World Cup: 'New Zealand may ask for match to be called off'
When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out
T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee

T20 World Cup: South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee
'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash

'Sport brings you together, it never divides': Sania Mirza after India vs Pakistan clash
'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

'Dreams do come true': Shaheen Afridi on becoming Pakistan's new bowling sensation

Latest

view all