When Ramiz Raja told Pakistan to redirect their anger to performance after NZ pull out

After New Zealand abruptly pulled out of the Pakistan series in September, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had called upon the team to channel their anger towards performing better.



PCB Chairman Raja had uploaded a video on his YouTube account in which he told the Men in Green to "vent out your frustration in your performance" after the Kiwis' departure from Pakistan due to "security concerns".



The two teams will go head-to-head today in Pakistan's second and New Zealand's first match of the ICC T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage.

On the ICC Men's T20 team rankings, Pakistan is placed third, while New Zealand is on the fourth position. Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in the format though, having won 14 and lost 10 contests against the side. The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

The two sides were supposed to play another series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup, but the Kiwis abruptly cancelled the hotly-anticipated series minutes before the scheduled start of the ODI series in Rawalpindi.

PCB had expressed deep disappointment over New Zealand’s decision.

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating,” PCB chief Ramiz Raja had said.

Ladder situation

If Pakistan succeeds to beat the Kiwis in its second match, it will go to the top of the Group 2 table. However, if New Zealand wins, it will give the team their first points and they will be one of three teams with two points.

Squad to remain unchanged

The Pakistani squad for the New Zealand T20 World Cup clash will remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated India will step out on the ground today, sources told Geo News.

Expected playing XI

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand probable XI

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee