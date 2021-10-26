'5 min main meri English khatam ho jayegi: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'5 min main meri English khatam ho jayegi: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi at a post-match press conference. Photo: Twitter
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi's video clip in which he takes a light-hearted jab at himself has gone viral on the internet. 

The Afghanistan skipper, addressing a post-match conference after his side trounced Scotland by 130 runs, poked fun at his inability to speak English. 

"Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh [This is most difficult job to do]", Nabi said as he settled down. 

He wasn't done, though. Nabi amused the reporters by saying:

"Kitne questions hain? [How many questions are there]. 5 minutes main meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai [My English skills will be exhausted in 5 minutes]."

Nabi is leading the team for the first time after former skipper Rashid Khan stepped down from his role as captain of the Afghanistan team. 

“As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media. I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role of captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It’s always my pride playing for Afghanistan,” Rashid had tweeted minutes after ACB named the 18-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

The change in captaincy has done the Afghanistan team some good, though. Nabi's side piled on a massive 190 runs against Scotland on Monday night, with a 34-ball 59 from Najibullah Zadran after Hazratullah Zazai (44 off 30) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46 off 37) dominated the Scottish side. 

Spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman bagged five wickets while Rashid Khan took four to skittle Scotland. 

Nabi was all praise for his team during the press conference, saying that his openers had performed well during the powerplay. 

Afghanistan will next play Pakistan on October 29 while Scotland will face Namibia on October 27.

