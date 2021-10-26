'5 min main meri English khatam ho jayegi: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi at a post-match press conference. Photo: Twitter

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi's video clip in which he takes a light-hearted jab at himself has gone viral on the internet.

The Afghanistan skipper, addressing a post-match conference after his side trounced Scotland by 130 runs, poked fun at his inability to speak English.

"Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh [This is most difficult job to do]", Nabi said as he settled down.

He wasn't done, though. Nabi amused the reporters by saying:

"Kitne questions hain? [How many questions are there]. 5 minutes main meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai [My English skills will be exhausted in 5 minutes]."



Nabi is leading the team for the first time after former skipper Rashid Khan stepped down from his role as captain of the Afghanistan team.

“As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media. I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role of captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It’s always my pride playing for Afghanistan,” Rashid had tweeted minutes after ACB named the 18-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

The change in captaincy has done the Afghanistan team some good, though. Nabi's side piled on a massive 190 runs against Scotland on Monday night, with a 34-ball 59 from Najibullah Zadran after Hazratullah Zazai (44 off 30) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46 off 37) dominated the Scottish side.

Spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman bagged five wickets while Rashid Khan took four to skittle Scotland.

Nabi was all praise for his team during the press conference, saying that his openers had performed well during the powerplay.

Afghanistan will next play Pakistan on October 29 while Scotland will face Namibia on October 27.