Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India: PM Nawaz

Related Stories PM arrives in Bosnian capital on three-day official visit

SARAJEVO/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan wants peaceful settlement of matters with India. The premier made the statements apparently aimed at New Delhi, during his three-day official visit to Bosnia.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended a meeting with the Bosnian Parliamentary group today.

During his address, he said that there is no presence of Daesh in Pakistan, adding that the country has effectively handled the threat from Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for war against terrorism. “We have destroyed the safe havens and sanctuaries of Al-Qaeda and TTP,” he said.

The premier said that Pakistan is determined to end the common menace of terrorism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was addressing a joint press conference with Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdić in Sarajevo. The PM expressed satisfaction over bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two countries also agreed to increase cooperation in various fields including energy, hydropower, and coal power.

In his address, PM Nawaz said that it is hoped that the business community would benefit from the joint cooperative ventures in various fields.

The Bosnian PM said that Pakistan is Bosnia’s true friend and it is time to take the ties between the two countries to a new level.

The premier also visited the Bosnian prime minister’s office earlier in the day where he received a warm welcome.

PM Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday had arrived in the Bosnian capital on a three-day official visit. Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

0



0





