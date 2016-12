MELBOURNE: Pakistani fast bowler Sohail Khan fell sick during practice session of the national team on Thursday.



According to reports, Sohail was feeling unwell after breakfast and then vomited. He was not able to continue his practice in the session ahead of the Boxing Test against Australia starting December 26.



Speaking to the press, team manager said that Khan was not in a critical condition and would soon join the squad in his full form.

0



0