Azhar’s double century big boost to his confidence, says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Wednesday extended his congratulations to opener Azhar Ali for his record-breaking double century against Australia in Melbourne.

Praising the centurion’s performance, the ‘Swing ka Sultan’ said the double ton will be a big boost to Azhar’s confidence.

“This innings has restored Azhar’s confidence in his technique. He will now be confident that if he can perform against a formidable opponent like Australia, he can perform against anyone,” he said.

"Obviously when you don't perform people will criticise," he added.

On PCB chairman Shahryar Khan’s recent comments regarding Azhar Ali, Wasim said it was not a good idea to say such things before a match as it badly affects the team’s morale.

Shahryar Khan had categorically stated earlier this month that the future of ODI captain Azhar Ali was dependent on the overall team performance in the series against Australia.

“We are more than happy with Azhar as a player, human being and a person," the PCB chairman had said in an interview to a sports website. “But his leadership skills have not given us confidence and his place in ODI side is on shaky ground,” he had added.

'Tailenders' performance worthy of praise'

Wasim said he was pleased with the way Pakistan’s tailenders batted at the MCG.

“When tailenders put up a good fight it shows that the team has spirit,” the former captain said, adding that the tailenders had managed to put pressure on Australia.

Misbah’s 'bad patch'

On speculations surrounding a possible retirement decision by Misbah-ul-Haq, the ‘Swing ka Sultan’ said it is entirely Misbah’s call.

“It’s his decision to make. He is the fittest player in the entire team,” Wasim said, adding that the Test captain’s current bad form was not something to worry about.

“Every batsman has a bad patch. No batsman can score every single time,” he said.

0



0





