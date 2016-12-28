Deadly liquor was made from aftershave lotion: police

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police on Wednesday said the culprits adulterated after shave lotion with chemicals sand sold it as liquor in Toba Tek Singh that has so far claimed 35 lives.

The suspects, Iqbal, Kamran and Adeel, knew that aftershave is intoxicating because of the presence of spirit in it, said District Police Officer (DPO) Toba Tek Singh Usman Akram Gondal, at a press conference today.

They purchased 20 liters of aftershave lotion from Shorkot and sold it as liquor after adulterating it with chemicals.

Iqbal has died of consuming same toxic moonshine, whereas Kamran and Adeel are being treated at hospital along with several others.

The death toll from consumption of this toxic mixture rose to 35 on Wednesday. Around 30 affectees still remain under treatment at DHQ Toba Tek Singh and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The incident occurred in Muhalla Mubarakabad of Christian Colony here on Christmas, when several people were hospitalised after they consumed toxic liquor.

Police further said that they were investigating five under custody suspects pertaining to the incident.

