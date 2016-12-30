Zardari says will join Parliament for defending peopleâ€™s rights

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that he is not interested in going to the Parliament, but he will still join the platform to fight for people’s rights.

The former president was addressing party leaders in Nawab Shah, and said that the hard work behind the CPEC plan was of his party, although it did not get due recognition.

“The benefits of the CPEC plan are only visible in Punjab, while the rest of the provinces face deprivation,” he said.

The former president added that he would become the public’s voice in the Parliament.

On Dec 27, Zardari revealed his important announcement stating that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

The former president said he would contest elections from Nawabshah and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest from Larkana. “I will contest the election on my sister’s seat and Bilawal on Soomro sahib's seat,” he had said.

