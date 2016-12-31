SC expected to hear Panama Leaks case on January 4

Related Stories Supreme Court adjourns Panama Leaks case hearing till January

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear the Panama Leaks case on January 4.

The hearing of the case had been adjourned till the first week of January by the Supreme Court. The decision was taken when the apex court last heard the case on December 9. Explaining the decision to adjourn the hearing the then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had said he would not sit on any bench after the full court reference. “This hearing should not be considered part heard. The Panama Leaks case will be heard by a new bench,” Justice (retd) Jamali had said.

According to sources, the case will be fix before the larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. The larger bench has been formed for January 4, 5 and 6 and includes two new judges, Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan and Justice Gulzar Ahmad. The other judges will be Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

Sources add that Justice Amir Hani Muslim has expressed his desire to not be part of the bench hearing the case citing personal reasons.

On December 24, prior to assuming charge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Nisar had told the Lahore High Court Bar that the judiciary would not take any pressure and everyone would see what transparency is.

0



0





