Print Story
X

At least six dead, 22 injured in Kandhkot road accident

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

Related Stories

KANDHKOT: At least six passengers were killed and 22 injured after two buses collided with a car near Kandhkot bypass in the early hours of Monday.

According to police officials, the collision took place because of low visibility due to dense fog near Kandhkot bypass, in which six people were reported dead on the spot while 22 were injured, of which four are in critical condition.

One of the buses that collided was enroute from Karachi to D.G. Khan, while the other was going to Karachi from Kohat.

At least six dead, 22 injured in Kandhkot road accident was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Collision, Death, Geo News, Geo Tv, Kashmore, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Bus Collision. Permanent link to the news story "At least six dead, 22 injured in Kandhkot road accident" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125792-At-least-six-dead-22-injured-from-bus-collision-in-Kandhkot.

GEO TV NETWORK