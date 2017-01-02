At least six dead, 22 injured in Kandhkot road accident

KANDHKOT: At least six passengers were killed and 22 injured after two buses collided with a car near Kandhkot bypass in the early hours of Monday.

According to police officials, the collision took place because of low visibility due to dense fog near Kandhkot bypass, in which six people were reported dead on the spot while 22 were injured, of which four are in critical condition.

One of the buses that collided was enroute from Karachi to D.G. Khan, while the other was going to Karachi from Kohat.

