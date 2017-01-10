Karachi teen pacer stuns with 10 wickets for 12 runs

KARACHI: A local fast bowler from Karachi achieved a unique milestone on Tuesday by taking all ten wickets in innings during Karachi region’s inter-district Under19 three-day tournament.

Right arm fast bowler Mohammad Ali, playing for Zone III, got all 10 wickets against Zone VII in the second innings at Karachi’s UBL sports complex to help his team win by an innings and 195 runs.

Mohammad Ali’s ten-wicket haul in the innings came in spell of less than nine overs, in which he conceded only 12 runs, which probably is one of the most economical bowling spells in three-day cricket.

Interestingly, all 10 wickets achieved by Mohammad Ali were without any fielders’ help. Nine of them were bowled while one was adjudged LBW, which showcases his disciplined line and length and control over the ball.

The tournament doesn’t hold first class status, hence the record will not be entered in the books, but Ali’s performance will surely attract selectors’ eye for future assignments.

Four Pakistani bowlers – Naeem Akhtar, Shahid Mehboob, Imran Adil and Zulfiqar Babar – have achieved the milestone of ten wickets in First-Class cricket.

India’s Anil Kumble and England’s Jim Laker are only two bowlers to achieve the landmark of getting all ten wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

