Qatar lauds Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Wednesday called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim during an official visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, matters of defence ties and mutual collaboration were discussed. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces lauded Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain for freedom of seas and free flow of the trade.

The Naval Chief also called on Commander Qatar Emiri Navy Maj Gen Mohammed Nasser Al Mohannadi. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion. During the meeting Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

Commander Qatar Emiri Navy also acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Qatari Emiri Navy. While lauding the professional acumen and commitment of Pakistan Navy personnel, Qatari Emiri Navy Chief also looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between both navies.

Later during the day the Naval Chief met with DG Coast Guard Brig Ali Al Bedeed and visited Qatar Emiri Navy Ship BARZAN. The Admiral was received by Fleet Commander Qatar Emiri Navy and was briefed onboard by the Commanding officer of the ship. During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with the ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

