Superheroes can be bad influence on children, warns study

Children who have more exposure to and higher engagement level with the superhero culture are more likely to be physically and emotionally aggressive, warned a new study.

The research was carried out by researchers from Brigham Young University in the US, and based the study involving 240 children.

One of the researchers said that contrary to the popular belief children are likelier to follow aggressive theme than picking up defensive behaviour from the superhero culture.

The children which were a part of the study were asked to comment on the superheroes they like. Around 20% of the children identified their favourite action figure with some kind of violent behaviour.

The researchers of the study said that lower cognitive and emotional responses have been shown to be linked with exposure to violent media.

Children are more likely to immerse in the superhero culture if they are exposed to superhero movies, visuals, media, trying to identify with characters etc.

