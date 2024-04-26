Princess Sophie continues royal duties as Kate Middleton fights cancer

Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is continuing her royal duties amid Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer battle.



According to palace, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined Orbis UK at their annual Visionaries event last night in her role as the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, this year held at the famous Abbey Road Studios, London.

The evening explored the international eye care charity’s work across the world to end avoidable blindness, and their plans for 2024.

From the return of Orbis’s patient facing Flying Eye Hospital programmes, Artificial Intelligence to support the diagnosis of eye conditions, and to Women Led Green Vision Centres in Bangladesh, which are tackling the barriers women can face when seeking eye care, the palace added.

The royal family also shared photos of Princess Sophie from her visit to the charity on social media.