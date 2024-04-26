Meghan Markle ‘big mistake' amid ‘misstep' with new brand

Meghan Markle is called out for her new lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orchard this year, has broken a key royal rule by mixing personal with professional life.

Earthweb privacy expert Trevor Cooke said: "Members of the royal family must tread carefully on social media, balancing their personal interests with their responsibilities to the monarchy. Any misstep could have significant repercussions for their reputation and the institution they represent."

Meanwhile, it is also revealed that Meghan has upset celebrity chef Martha Stewart with her upcoming cooking podcast.

A source tells In Touch Magazine: "Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks. She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie!"