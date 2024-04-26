Prince Harry told Prince William kids are ‘not his reponsibility'

Prince Harry admits he is worried about Prince William’s children.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ shared how one of William’s other two children will feel undervalued after the eldest son and heir, Prince George, takes over the throne.

William shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Kate Middleton.

Harry noted: "I know full well, within my family, if it's not us, it's going to be someone else," he said.

"And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."

"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. This wasn't merely how the press referred to us - though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny," he continues.

"The Heir and the Spare - there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter,” Harry noted.