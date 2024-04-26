Prince Harry security sorted as Duke will not miss UK trip: Expert

Prince Harry is said to not back out from his upcoming trip to the Uk amid security concerns.

The Duke of Sussex, who was expected to stay at home as Invictus Games celebrates a decade, will join the event live amid high tech security protocol.

Former head of Royal protection Dai Davies said: "He won't be put off, his Chief of Protection appears to be an ex-Sergeant in royalty protection and is obviously highly trained. The other thing is even if he [Harry] doesn't have armed protection, he will get the liaison structure that would go with it."

Davies added: "In other words, as far as it's humanly possible if RAVEC decided through intelligence - and they get the best intelligence there is - after this furore over his protection, you can rest assured they have gone over it. They have stood by it, the government has stood by it, and the Home Office.”

He noted: “It's nothing personal, and as a former professional, I would apply those principles of, 'Is it necessary and does the intelligence warrant it?' Every time he's been here of late, to see his father or royalty, he's had royalty protection."