Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘eaten alive' with new PR goals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new PR strategy will damage the couple, it is noted.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied have hired new communications executives to handle their UK US and European operations, are set to be ‘eaten alive.’

The Sussexes have hired Kyle Boulia as US director of communications and Charlie Gipson for Europe.

Speaking on GB News, Mail On Sunday editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths says: “In some ways it’s a pivot point, but in other ways, why have they appointed this guy who has no tabloid media experience. He’s going to get eaten by the wolves.

She added that Mr Gipson had “no tabloid media experience and it’s a really surprise appointment and not in a good way.”

She added: “I don’t want to get off on the wrong foot with Charlie Gipson but one of my friends who knows him said look I don’t think he’s going to last five minutes.”

Ms Griffith continued: “But if he’s going to be the point of contact for the whole of the UK’s tabloid press he’s going to get eaten alive. But let’s give him a chance, it’s literally day one.”