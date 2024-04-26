Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton health

Prince William visited St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, to meet student Freddie Hadley, who had invited the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to see their mental health initiatives.



During his visit on Friday, Prince William issued an update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.

The future king told a staff member at the school that Kate would have been keen to attend the event had she not been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Prince said: "I am sorry Catherine can't be here as well. She would have loved to."

He also told Freddie: "So this is the young lad who started it all off. Very nice to see you, thank you for your letter."

Later, taking to social media, Prince William said about the visit, “It all started with a letter…”

He continued, “Great to see this inspiring mental health project in action. Well done to Freddie and friends for the incredible efforts they are making in nurturing their emotional wellbeing.”