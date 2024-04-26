‘Media darling' Prince Harry dubbed unrecognisable after 2013

Prince Harry has drastically changed eversince he has tied the knot with Meghan Markle.



Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, who has known Harry from his teenage days, says the Duke of Sussex was very lively.

Ms Anderson told Radio Times: "The Harry that I knew and I left and obviously that was before he got married so 2013, but he was the media's darling.

"I remember at the start he could not put a foot wrong, he was just this war hero, he'd served, he was committed, he had the Invictus Games

Ms Anderson added: "In private I just found him charming, funny and interesting, so yeah I am surprised and saddened actually.

"You will remember all three of them together doing stuff like Heads Together for Mental Health and it just felt like a really amazing team,” she noted.