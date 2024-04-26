Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in ‘blackout' as cancer crisis looms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be oblivious of the ongoing Royal Family health crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, are kept away from along Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer updates.

Speaking to GBN America, Maureen Callahan said: "The only real thing that Meghan Markle and her husband have to merchandise is their connection to the Royal Family, it really is the singular point of interest for either of these people.

"What's true, that we know, is that Harry and Meghan are now in a complete informational blackout. They have no idea what is going on with the health of Kate. They have really no idea, it seems, what's going on with the King so she has really nothing to offer,” she added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.