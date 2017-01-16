This Pakistani model was Miss Asia Pacific finalist

LAHORE: A Pakistani model was finalist for beauty pageant Miss Asia Pacific 2016 held in Philipines last month. Now she is eyeing the Miss World 2016 title.

Diya Ali, who hails from Sialkot had always dreamt of becoming a princess. “I never knew my dreams will come true,” she says. “We grow up listening to fairy tales, the likes of Snow White and Cindrella. And we want to be princesses too.”

She says the competition was very tough and tasks included spending a night in the jungle.

Diya hopes to break stereotyoes. “I want to excel in everything I do, whether its walking the ramp or acting. I want to show the world how women can excel in their relevant fields,” she says.

These days she is working hard to for the Miss World contest. “I wish when I win the title the Prime Minister of Pakistan is in the audience. And he sees me wearing the crown.”

