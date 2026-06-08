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Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke turn 2026 Tony Awards into date night

Daniel Radcliffe got nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke turn 2026 Tony Awards into date night
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke turn 2026 Tony Awards into date night

Daniel Radcliffe turned the 2026 Tony Awards into a proper date night, arriving on the red carpet with longtime partner Erin Darke as he picked up a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

The 36-year-old wore a blue-grey tuxedo with silver lapels and a matching silver bow tie, while Darke, 41, complemented his look in a flowing navy dress with a silver purse, a quietly coordinated moment that didn't go unnoticed. 

Radcliffe is nominated for his performance in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre, up against Will Harrison in Punch, Nathan Lane in Death of a Salesman, John Lithgow in Giant and Mark Strong in Oedipus.

Radcliffe already has a Tony on his mantelpiece, having won for Merrily We Roll Along in 2024. 

He and Darke have been together since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, where they played love interests, and he has since admitted the flirting on screen was entirely genuine. 

The couple welcomed a son in 2023.

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