Dua Lipa stuns at post-wedding gathering in Italy

Dua Lipa has continued her bridal era in style, stepping out in another white ensemble for a post-wedding gathering with friends in Palermo on Sunday.

The day after her second ceremony in Italy, the Levitating singer wore a long-sleeve embroidered white lace gown, worn over what appeared to be a white swimsuit underneath, accessorised with layered gold necklaces and a sleek high ponytail.

Husband Callum Turner, 36, joined her in a far more relaxed outfit, opting for a white and navy long-sleeve shirt, bucket hat and sunglasses.

The pair mingled with guests at various tables, looking every inch the newly married couple still riding the high of an extraordinary few days.

The Palermo gathering was the final chapter of a three-day Italian celebration that followed the couple's private London wedding.

Lipa and Turner first said their vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall on 31 May, walking out of the ceremony to confetti and the cheers of those closest to them.

The Italian festivities began on Friday with a welcome party in Sicily.

Lipa and Turner were first reported to be dating in January 2024 and confirmed their engagement in June 2025. On the strength of the past week, it appears they celebrated the occasion in exactly the way they deserved to.