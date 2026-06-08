Morgan Wallen addresses 'nonsense' rumours: 'Simply not true'

Morgan Wallen addresses concert cancellation

Morgan Wallen is pushing back against online speculation after abruptly cancelling a concert in Pittsburgh.

Days after going viral for flipping a piano during a Colorado performance, the country star insisted there was no hidden reason behind the decision, insisting that safety concerns tied to severe weather forecasts were the only factor.

According to Wallen, local officials and his team advised him to call off the June 6 show at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium due to expected high winds and storm conditions.

“The truth of the matter is I have a large stage, that in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it,” he explained in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. “I did the best I could with the information that I had in that moment. I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air.”

The Grammy winner added that he believes his loyal fans understand that safety has to come first.

“I think my true fans know that’s not how I operate in general,” he said.