Panama Leaks case: Several politicians, lawyers stopped at SC entrance

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Tuesday.

A group of lawyers at the Supreme Court stopped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shafqat Mehmood from entering the premises. The lawyers then stopped PTI leader Shireen Mazari but she managed to get in.

They next stopped the Prime Minister’s lead counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan. After much discussion the the PM's counsel finally made it inside the courtroom. He will continue with his arguments today.

In the last hearing, PM’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan during his arguments referred to past rulings of the Supreme Court. He discussed at length the disqualification of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The bench raised questions over the Prime Minister’s speech in the parliament. In his remarks Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that first the prime minister had said he had not misrepresented information. “Now he is arguing that even if he misrepresented information, he has immunity.”

