Dangal to earn Rs 375 crore by the end of this week: Trade analysts

MUMBAI: The Aamir Khan starer continues to make and break records. Days have passed since its first-day release but it appears that Dangal`s euphoria refuse to fade away. According to trade stats on Monday, the film earned Rs 1.37 crore, bringing the grand total to Rs 371.48 Cr.

Dangal is said to have earned Rs 100 crore in Mumbai circuit itself, a fact tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie is expected to earn more than Rs 375 crore by the end of this week. In all probability, Dangal may earn more than Rs 380 crore in its lifetime.

That is more than the previous top grosser -- Khan’s science fiction film "PK", which amassed 3.40 billion rupees during its entire run in 2014.

"This is our ninth film with Aamir Khan and with ‘Dangal’ we’ve broken our own record of ‘PK’," Amrita Pandey, vice-president of studios at Disney India, told AFP via email.

"Dangal", directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the true story of wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat who raised his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become champion wrestlers.

Geeta won a gold medal for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games while her sister topped the podium at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. "Dangal" is a Hindi word used to describe a wrestling competition.

Khan, 51, gained a lot of weight to play the role of Mahavir before quickly losing 25 kilogrammes to appear as a younger version of the coach elsewhere in the film.

The movie was released on December 23 and was India’s second hit wrestling film of 2016. "Sultan", starring Salman Khan, came out in July, made 3.15 billion rupees and sits third on the all-time grossing list

0



0





