Katie Diamond speaks about love, life after 13 years with Neil Diamond

Katie McNeil Diamond opened up about her marriage to Neil Diamond, sharing the secret behind their 13-year relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York premiere of Song Sung Blue, the 55-year-old star described their bond as built on friendship and support.

“We’re best friends, and we really support each other.

We lift each other up, and through thick and thin, through sickness and health, we really live it. And I think that’s the secret,” she said.

The couple, who will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in April, try to make every day special.

Katie added, “Every day we try to make it special and celebrate every day.”

Neil, 84, and Katie first met in 2007 when she began working with his manager, Irving Azoff.

Already a fan of the singer, Katie started managing Neil’s account and within a year, they fell in love.

However, the producer recalled feeling conflicted because he was her client but said, “Our chemistry grew into something that couldn’t be denied.”

They married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in April 2012, less than a year after Neil announced their engagement to fans on Twitter.

Katie also became a stepmother to Neil’s four children from his previous marriages.

While speaking out on his past relationships, Neil told Parade that he learned the value of commitment.

“Both are spectacular women. I felt if I couldn’t make something wonderful and lifelong happen with them, then maybe I wasn’t capable of it. But I’m throwing myself back in because I like being married,” he said.

“I want someone by my side who I love and who loves me. I’ve finally found somebody who’s up to the task of being my wife, because I’m very high maintenance.”

Moreover, their love story highlights blend of friendship, trust and devotion that kept their marriage strong over more than a decade.