Taylor Momsen says Jim Carrey reunion 25 years after 'Grinch' was 'kismet'

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen played unlikely duo The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who in the Christmas film

Taylor Momsen was only five years old when she portrayed little Cindy Lou Who in 2000’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, where Jim Carrey’s titular character helped her re-discover the magic of Christmas. 25 years later, she hasn’t forgotten the magic.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Saturday, December 13, the Gossip Girl alum reflected on her recent reunion with Carrey at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last month.

“The entire experience was absolutely insane, kismet, universally aligned, mind-blowing, and amazing,” Momsen, now 32, told the outlet about meeting Carrey, 63.

“Just seeing him again was the most wonderful thing that could have possibly happened, “she continued. “The crazy thing is that he was the same guy. Like, I didn’t even know what to expect because it’s been 25 years.”

Carrey famously portrayed the famous Dr. Seuss character, which required him to undergo a makeup and prosthetics experience he describes as “torture.” Meanwhile, it was Momsen’s first acting role where she also debuted her singing chops in the song, Where Are You Christmas.

Momsen, who has since pivoted to a musical career, recently released a reimagined version of the song with her band The Pretty Reckless after a lot of “blood, sweat, and tears.” At the Hall of Fame ceremony, the band performed alongside Soundgarden after Carrey introduced the band.

Backstage, Momsen and Carrey had an emotional reunion. “When we actually saw each other and hugged and, you know, embraced, it was like this overwhelming, overwhelmingly warm feeling of ‘I know you like that,’” Momsen recalled. “He felt like home to me is what I keep saying, and it’s just the most accurate way to describe it. It was amazing.”