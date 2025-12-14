Ed Sheeran consoles Taylor Swift as she breaks down over Eras Tour attacks

Taylor Swift went through a difficult phase last December after traumatic moments during her Eras Tour concerts left her feeling 'frightened,' as revealed in emotional scenes from her new Disney+documentary.

The singer, who recently rang in her 36th birthday, shared insights into the tour which concluded in Vancouver- in her new six-part series The End of an Era.

The emotional moments were documented in her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour/The End of an Era.

Last summer, the tour took a toll on the singer's mental health following the Southport attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and her Vienna concerts being targeted by terrorits.

In one scene, Taylor is seen trying to calm her nerves when her close friend Ed Sheeran, who performed with her that night, enters the room to rehearse with her and asks how she is doing.

She then heartbreakingly says: 'I get two months off after this, which I need, I need that more than I've ever needed it.'

'I'm just going to go somewhere no one can find me, I just don't want to be tracked like an animal, I've just felt very hunted lately.

'It's like I just need to do this show, remember the joy of it because I'm a little bit, you know...'.

Ed then replies: 'People have forgotten you're a human being', to which she says: 'Mmm yeah..'.

Other scenes show Taylor breaking down in tears minutes before taking to the stage in London as she struggles with the emotional impact of meeting the families of the Southport knife attack victims.