Truth inside Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer sudden split

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer have called it quits after battling rumours

Amy Schumer and Chris Fisher’s split might have been unexpected for onlookers, but behind closed doors, the reality seems to be quite different.

The comedian and the chef announced their decision to end their marriage via Instagram this week, but an insider revealed that it had been a long, well-thought-out decision.

The Kinda Pregnant star had been compromising on her career in the marriage, and divorce came to be the only natural solution to her predicament.

“When Trainwreck came out in 2015, she was on fire with her career, and she was offered lots of roles that she ended up saying no to,” an insider told Daily Mail.

The source elaborated that since her son Gene’s birth, she had been unable to bounce back into her professional duties even after six years.

With time, Schumer started focusing on her career again, and her priorities shifted as Trainwreck turned 10 and the success raised her expectations for what she could do. “She’s looking to get that back and see if lightning strikes twice for a major movie career,” said the source.

However, with her career goals, the actress could not put in as much effort in her marriage, and she realised that she would have to choose one or the other. So “now she is trying to figure it all out one day at a time.”

Therefore, with her divorce decision, Schumer is “equal amounts [of] happy and sad.”

The I Feel Pretty star shared that the divorce decision has been amicable and mutual, but the insider added that her major focus for now is “getting her life and career back in order for a very successful 2026.”

Following the social media post, Schumer received much support from her peers and friends in the industry, who offered support during this time.