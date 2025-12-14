Zoe Ball bids farewell to BBC show with heartwarming celebration

Zoe Ball reunited with her ex Norman Cook, who also known as Fatboy Slim, to celebrate their daughter Nell’s 16th birthday on Saturday.

The heartfelt family moment came soon after the 55-year-old TV star surprised her fans by saying that she would leave her BBC Radio 2 Saturday afternoon show after just seven months.

Zoe shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram, as the room was filled with colourful balloons and a banner that read, “Holy s**t you’re 16!”

Norman wore a shirt with childhood photos of Nell, while Zoe also shared a snap of her son Woody, 24, with his sister.

However, the British broadcater and and the musician were together for 18 years before deciding to split back in 2016.

Her father, Johnny Ball, said that they are now closer than when they were married.

On air, the BBC show star announced that she would leave her weekend show, with Emma Willis taking over from December 20, assuring that she wouldn’t just disappear completely.

The star said that she will return for specials, including her Eras show in the New Year, as she also called her time on Radio 2 “an absolute hoot” and said Emma would bring “joy and tunes” to the show.

Furthermore, she returned to Radio 2 in May after leaving the Breakfast Show last year.

Zoe’s exit comes after a tough year, including the death of her mother Julia in April 2024, which caused her to have an emotional breakdown.